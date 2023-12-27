Tributes have been paid to a mother with a "heart of gold" who died in a crash in Gateshead.

The collision happened on Easedale Gardens in Wrekenton on Monday 18 December at around 4:10pm.

Police responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a grey Dacia Duster next to Aldi.

Emergency services attended the scene and took the pedestrian to hospital.

Jean Hindmarch, 82, died as a result of her injuries on 22 December.

Her daughter has issued a special tribute to honour her memory.

It read: “Mam was well known and respected in the community. She was a very good person, she would put everyone in front of herself, especially her family.

“She was a beautiful person who was very caring, always putting others needs before her own. She was loved by everyone who knew her because of her heart of gold.”

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, the officer in charge of the case said: “This is absolutely not the outcome we wanted and our thoughts are with Jean’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

Police continue to investigate the incident that happened on Easedale Gardens. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The driver of the car, a 56-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

A 63-year-old woman has also been arrested and was released under investigation.

Officers have reissued an appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“Last week, we issued an appeal for witnesses and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to share information and speak with us. Your help is greatly appreciated.

“The area was very busy at the time, and so I would like to ask once again, for anyone who is yet to come forward, to please get in touch and share what you know as eve the smallest piece of information could help our enquiries.

“If you saw a grey Dacia Duster driving in the area, or, if you saw Jean in her pink coat please contact us. We are also keen to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage,” Sergeant Roberts added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...