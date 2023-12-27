Two people have been taken to hospital following an incident in County Durham.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has confirmed that two people were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary during the early hours on Wednesday 27 December.

In a statement, NEAS has said: "We were called to an incident on Front Street, Consett, at 2.23 this morning (Wednesday 27 December).

"We dispatched two double-crewed ambulances and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance response car.

"Two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

Forensics officers arrived at the scene just after 10am, joining police officers who arrived earlier. Credit: NCJM

ITV Tyne Tees have contacted Durham Police for more information on the incident.

