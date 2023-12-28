A man has been arrested following a five-hour stand-off with police in a County Durham town.

Police were called to a house in Auckland Terrace, Shildon, following reports a man had gone into a property and barricaded himself in the loft shortly after 3pm on Wednesday (27 December).

The road was closed in both directions and a containment was put around the house while trained negotiators communicated with the 28-year-old.

Durham Constabulary said there were concerns he was carrying a knife.

The force confirmed before 8:30pm that the man had surrendered to police and was arrested on suspicion of several offences.

He was taken into custody to be interviewed by officers.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "We would like to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation while we worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...