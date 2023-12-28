Three men have died after a 4x4 vehicle got into difficulty in the River Esk.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the river near Glaisdale on the North York Moors at 11:48am on the morning of Thursday 28 December alongside ambulance and fire service teams. Air support was also on the scene.

The vehicle was recovered from the river just after 3pm but the three men inside were found dead.

A fourth man who attempted to help those in the vehicle was pulled from the river at around 12:10pm and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The men's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.

