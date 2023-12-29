Blyth Spartans have sacked manager Graham Fenton after 16 months in charge.

The 49-year-old took over at Croft Park in August 2022 and helped the club beat relegation last season before leading the team into a comfortable mid-table position in the current campaign.

Fenton won his last game in charge as Spartans manager, beating South Shields on Boxing Day but the result was not enough to save his job and he was relieved of his duties on Thursday.

The 49-year-old has been placed on gardening leave with Jon Shaw taking control of first-team duties in the meantime.

Fenton is the third of the region's National League North managers to lose their job this week after Darlington parted ways with Josh Gowling and South Shields sacked Julio Arca.

A statement, released via the Blyth Spartans website, said: "The club can announce that Graham Fenton has been relieved of his managerial duties and placed on gardening leave.

"Blyth Spartans would like to express their gratitude for the work in which Graham has done at Croft Park since being appointed as first-team manager in August 2022.

"He guided the club to preserve Step 2, National League North, status during the 2022/23 season and has played an instrumental role in the development of the youth set-up via Tyne Metropolitan College too, taking full charge of the under-19s at the beginning of this current campaign.

"From making 131 appearances and scoring 18 goals, having a brief spell as caretaker manager back in 2004, to being in charge for the past 16 months, his contributions across the whole club are hugely appreciated.

"In the interim, Jon Shaw will take full charge of the first team. Further information and announcements will follow in due course."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...