Man in hospital after suspected stabbing near Newcastle's Bigg Market

A man is in hospital following a suspected stabbing in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to Grainger Street shortly before 2:10am on Friday 29 December following a disturbance.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article".

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives are carrying out an investigation and officers are in the area to offer reassurance and make inquiries.

A cordon is still in place on High Bridge.

A police spokesperson said: “While the investigation is at an early stage, officers believe those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20231229-0057.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...