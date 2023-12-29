A man who tried to save three men trapped in a submerged 4×4 vehicle has said they were “swept away” as they attempted to cross a river.

Emergency services were called to the River Esk near Glaisdale, on the North York Moors, shortly before midday on Thursday after receiving reports of a car that had been swept away by the current.

A 4×4 was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm but three men were found dead inside the vehicle.

A book of condolence has been left in St Thomas Church in Glaisdale for anyone who wishes to pay tribute to the three men.

People are also invited to light a candle if they wish.

Chris Ford, who lives nearby, told the Press Association that the men were part of an off-roading group when they crossed a ford on Rake Lane. The river, swollen by heavy rain after Storm Gerritt, then swept them around 400 yards downstream.

Flowers have been left at the scene. Credit: PA

The vehicle was fully submerged beneath the water when Mr Ford arrived in his tractor to help and he worked with two others to pull the vehicle onto the riverbank.

“There was a ford they were going over and they were swept down 400 yards," Mr Ford explained. “They were part of an off-road club.

“I went down with my tractor. There were a couple of vehicles – one parked up.

“You couldn’t see the (other) vehicle. It was 3ft beneath the water.

“I helped get it out onto the riverbank with three other tractors.”

Another man, who attempted to help those trapped in the car, was pulled from the river and needed medical treatment.

River levels in the River Esk were higher than usual on Thursday after heavy rainfall. Credit: PA

On Thursday, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said localised conditions were making driving hazardous, particularly around the River Esk.

There were several other incidents involving vehicles getting stuck in flood water on Thursday. The occupants of a vehicle near Houlsyke and another at Kirby Wiske in Hambleton were brought to safety.

Witnesses to the incident at Glaisdale are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.

