The founder of a charity providing free veterinary care to pets of people experiencing homelessness has described the "amazing" moment she told her dogs she would receive an OBE.

Michelle Southern from Blyth in Northumberland, founded Street Paws in 2016 and created its “dog champion scheme” to help rough sleepers and their pets find a bed for the night.

She has worked closely with kennels to provide free space for rough sleepers who need to spend time in hospital and leads outreach teams across the UK.

Ms Southern has now described the moment she found out she would be given the award, swearing her dogs to secrecy after receiving a letter from the Cabinet Office.

Street Paws offers people experiencing homelessness help with their pets.

“I was on my own when I got the letter and I didn’t quite believe it and I was a bit scared to open it because it’s not every day you get a letter from the Cabinet Office," she said. “But I did pluck up the courage and had to read it about 10 times and I did tell my dogs, it’s been a struggle to keep the secret but it’s amazing for the charity.

“Less than 10% of hostels will allow you to take a dog into a hostel or homeless shelter, so people who have dogs can’t access those services.

“So we’re trying desperately to change that, we’re educating the hostels, training hostel staff and making it impossible for them to say no to allowing a dog on the premises.”

Ms Southern founded Street Paws after seeing a man who was homeless and realising there were no support services available for his pet dog.

"I was working in a vet practice at the time and it was really easy for me to persuade a vet to come out with me the following week," she told ITV News. "We took vaccines and flee worming treatment for the dog and it all started there."

The charity helps homeless people and their pets across the UK. Credit: PA

The restrictions on hostels and temporary accommodation make it more difficult for those experiencing homelessness to find formal support but they are a big help to those on the streets.

"A lot of people are surprised that it is so difficult to find support if you have a dog," Ms Southern explained. "Homeless people with dogs get more social interaction. They can open a dialogue and they break down barriers.

"They are really good for your mental and physical wellbeing as well. They give you something to focus on and a purpose."

She said the charity predominantly catered to dogs “because it’s easier if you’re rough sleeping to have a dog with you, but there are some cats and we have had a rat and a ferret in the past as well”.

On learning of her OBE, Ms Southern said she felt “dumbfounded” and “shocked”.

“I’m just a normal person and saw a gap in provision,” she said.

“I think it’s hard enough being homeless, without being asked to give up the one constant in your life which is a companion animal, and just wanted to really protect that bond.”

