A man who barricaded himself inside a loft and engaged in a five-hour stand-off with police in County Durham has been charged.

Paul Anthony Kailofer reportedly entered an address on Auckland Terrace in Shildon at around 3pm on Wednesday allegedly armed with a knife, and later climbed onto the roof.

Armed officers and trained negotiators engaged with the 28-year-old, of Dalton Crescent, Shildon, for several hours before he surrendered to police.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged with criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage, and possession of a knife.

Appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court this morning, Kailofer entered no pleas and was remanded to appear at Crown Court next month.

