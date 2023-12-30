Police appealing for witnesses after suspected hit and run in Sunderland

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a suspected hit and run collision on a Sunderland bridge.

Police were called to a collision just before 12:40pm on Saturday 9 December on the Wearmouth Bridge in the city centre.

It was reported that a silver Peugeot 207 had been travelling northbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with four other vehicles travelling southbound.

Emergency services attended the scene where no serious injuries were reported. However, the vehicles involved were significantly damaged.

The driver of the Peugeot fled the area on foot before police arrival.

An investigation was launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team and extensive enquiries to trace the driver have been ongoing.

Officers are now appealing for the driver, and anyone with information or dash cam footage, to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...