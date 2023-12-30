Several people from across the North East have been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours.

The awards have been given to people for their contributions to their local communities and to the country as a whole.

Those receiving the awards are as follows:

GBEs

Ridley Scott

Sir Ridley, who was awarded a knighthood in 2002, is a director and producer. He is best known for his work on films such as Thelma and Louise, Alien and Blade Runner. His film Gladiator won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Awards for Best Picture.

He was born in South Shields and studied at West Hartlepool College of Art.

He has won awards at the Emmys, Cannes Film Festival and the PGA Awards. His work in television has earned him ten Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He won twice for Outstanding Television Film and was ranked ten on the list of most influential people in British culture. In 2012, he was among the British cultural icons selected by artist Sir Peter Blake to appear in a new version of his most famous artwork, the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover. In 2018 he received the highest accolade from BAFTA, the BAFTA Fellowship, for lifetime achievement.

Sir Ridley Scott has been made a Knight Grand Cross in the New Year Honours list. Credit: PA

MBEs

Gwyneth McKenzie

Ms McKenzie has been bestowed as a Member of the British Empire, this is to recognise her voluntary work as a Leader in the Scout Association in Northumberland for 50 years. Her work is said to have helped increase the number of young people and adults engaged in Scouting in mid- and rural north Northumberland by more than 40% over three years.

Along with this, since 1998 she has also been a trustee of Together Newcastle, which offers church-based community development in deprived communities.

Lawrence O’Halleron

Given the award for his services to the Gateshead community, Mr O'Halleron has devoted his time and effort to improve the lives of those living in the Bensham area. For the past eight years he has worked tirelessly to help those living in the area's housing estates, where he has lived, for the past 50 years.

Lawrence was also a foster carer for 30 years, worked as a social worker who specialised in helping young people.

OBEs

Michelle Southern

Ms Southern from Northumberland has been awarded an OBE for founding the charity Street Paws. It provides free and accessible vet care and support services to homeless people and their pets across the UK. Through the organisation she has a team of over 360 volunteers and teams in over 23 locations.

Brian Palmer

Recognised for his services to manufacturing and skills, Mr Palmer re-invented his family metal business into a leader in UK robotics. He now seen as an entrepreneurial business leader in product design and manufacturing who has changed the face of hi-tech manufacturing in the North East.

Robert Williamson

Mr Williamson has been nominated for his contribution to the voluntary and charitable sectors in the North East over the last three decades. His most notable achievement has been in his role as CEO of The Community Foundation Tyne and Wear & Northumberland (CFTWN). During his time in charge, the charity managed to secure an endowment of £92 million in 2021.

BEMs

Denise Speight

Ms Speight is the chargehand cleaner for the Newcastle upon Tyne Civic Centre, where she has worked since 2001. She has therefore been awarded a BEM for services to local government. Her work, particularly during the pandemic, enabled the Council to ensure key services could still be provided and ensure staff had confidence about their safety in the workplace.

Penelope Walters

Awarded a BEM for her services to the community, Ms Walters has also been recognised for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her services particularly benefitted the Byker community, which is in the 1% of deprived neighbourhoods in the UK. She cooked meals for the vulnerable and oversaw the management of the community centre kitchen, which provided meals for local residents, including a Boxing Day meal for 100 people.

Ronald Wright

For 25 years, Ronald Wright has served served as an on-call firefighter and has committed his career to ensuring the best fire and rescue vehicles and equipment are available in his community. His work also includes work to prepare vehicles which are being donated to Ukraine. Furthermore, Mr Wright is developing a strategy to lower the exposure that firefighters have to cancer-causing contaminants. He has been recognised for his work with a BEM

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.

“To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden added: “Everyone from the North East receiving honours today represents the best in British communities.

“I send my warmest congratulations to this year’s recipients, all of whom are incredibly deserving for what they have achieved."

In previous years, the North East has been underrepresented in the honours system. The latest statistics show that 26 people, or 2%, of honours go to people in this area.

The Prime Minister, however, is said to be committed to ensuring that honours are awarded to people across the whole of the UK, so that the honours system captures and celebrates the contributions of people from throughout the country.