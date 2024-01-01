A bedroom was destroyed and a resident was left suffering the affects of smoke inhalation and burns to their hair in a fire on New Year's Day.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to a report of the fire at a property on Beaumont Road, North Ormesby, at 5.43am.

The North East Ambulance Service said the one casualty was found to be suffering from the affects of inhaling smoke, and had burns to their hair.

They declined to go to hospital.

The fire service confirmed there was 100 per cent fire damage to a bedroom, and 100 per cent smoke damage to the first and second floors.

In an incident statement, the service said: "House fire - 2 hose reel jets, 2 breathing apparatus, thermal image camera, positive pressure ventilation fan used at incident.

"One hundred per cent fire damage to bedroom, 100% smoke damage to first and second floor. There was one casualty at this incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...