Darlington FC announces Steve Watson as new manager

Darlington FC has announced the appointment of its new manager.

The club confirmed Steve Watson would take the reins on New Year's Eve.

It follows last week's departure of Josh Gowling after just three months in charge. Gowling parted company after a 2-0 defeat to Scarborough Athletic on Boxing Day.

A statement on the club website read: "Steve has a huge amount of managerial experience in this division, having managed York City and Chester, as well as Gateshead in the division above.

"He was on the brink of promotion with York three seasons ago until Covid intervened. He has also coached at Birmingham City and Macclesfield.

"Since he left Chester in April 2022, he has been coaching at Newcastle United’s Academy."

Watson has signed a contract for the rest of the season.

In an interview for the club, Watson said he had thought "long and hard" about his career and was looking forward to the job after stepping back for a year.

He added: "Always in the back of my mind I was ready to start to want to go back into really competitive football and this is an opportunity that's hopefully tailor made."

Darlington FC said as a player, Watson made 557 appearances, scoring 38 goals, for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.

Watson played for Newcastle in the Champions League, Cup Winners Cup and UEFA Cup, as well as the Premier League.

Darlington chief executive officer, David Johnston, said: “It’s been a very difficult week for the club, and we’re now proud to announce Steve as our new manager.

“Steve has worked for clubs in this league and has a proven track record. He understands what this league is all about and what needs to be done.”

