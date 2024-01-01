Play Brightcove video

Watch the report for ITVX

A show of green, reds and purples - the Aurora Borealis is a "phenomenal" sight to behold, if you are lucky enough to see it with your own eyes.

For one North East photographer, chasing and capturing the natural light display, also known as the Northern Lights, has become a passion and a profession.

Owen Humphries was joined by ITV Tyne Tees camera operator Paul Kingston in Bamburgh, Northumberland, for what turned out to be "by far the best display" in the North East he had seen.

"When the sky just explodes into colour, it's just fantastic," he said.

"You stand there watching it as well as taking pictures, knowing that if you can see the Northern Lights with the naked eye that night, that the camera's going to pick up a fantastic shot for you."

Photographer Owen Humphries was drawn in by the magic of the Northern Lights when he first caught sight of them at St Mary's Lighthouse. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Humphries became hooked on the dancing light display when he first saw it at St Mary's Lighthouse, near Whitley Bay, a decade or so ago.

"I set the camera up and I was actually amazed you could capture it so far down (in the UK)," he said.

Over the years he has built up his portfolio of pictures from locations across the region, including Sycamore Gap where the now felled tree stands as a silhouette in the foreground of his image.

The photographer has even travelled to Iceland in search of the spectacle. He now takes six photographers to share in the "incredible shows" every year.

But it is here in the North East where Mr Humphries does most of his skywatching.

The image of Sycamore Gap against the Northern Lights backdrop carries more meaning now the tree is gone. Credit: Owen Humphries / PA

"Everyone associates the Northern Lights with sort of Norway, Iceland and the Arctic, but to now be able to capture it on your doorstep without travelling up there, it's fantastic," he continued.

With so many interested in seeing the Northern Lights now, he is urging people to get off the sofa and out to a dark sky to catch a glimpse.

He advises keeping track of where and when to go on apps or on social media. The chances are, he will be there too.

"The great thing with the Northern Lights is, it doesn't matter how many times I capture it, I always want to get back out there and ready for the next one," he explained.

"It's just such a privilege to capture it on the North East coast."

The Northern Lights appear over Bamburgh Lighthouse, in Northumberland. Credit: Owen Humphries / PA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...