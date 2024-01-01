Leland's high hopes for New Year after treatment and cancer all-clear in 2023

Play Brightcove video

Watch the report by Jonny Blair

The family of a seven-year-old boy are reflecting on a significant year, in which he underwent a stem cell transplant and was given the all-clear from cancer.

Leland, from Gateshead, also returned to school and went to watch a football match for the first time in months.

That was after he spent a large part of 2023 receiving treatment and being in medical isolation as part of his recovery.

His mum Sarah said it had been a big year for him.

"It was a massive sense of relief," she told ITV Tyne Tees. "He'd been in isolation for months. The first thing he wanted after was a McDonald's.

"But now he's been able to go to school, he's been part of his school play. He's allowed to now go back to a football match."

The young football fan first hit the headlines last year when his search for a bone marrow donor went viral.

His story was shared on social media by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who still keeps in touch today.

A match was found and Leland underwent chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant in January 2023.

"I'm feeling OK," said Leland. "It's good being back at school and stuff. The best part was definitely playing with my best friends."

But the last 12 months were a challenge and, at times, gruelling. And he still has to be extremely careful.

It has been a tough year for Leland, despite what has been achieved with his health. Credit: Family photo

"He's got no immune system," explained Sarah. "So every little bug, every little infection that anybody would normally be able to carry on with Leland can't.

"He could be off for a week. About three, four weeks ago he ended up with a blood bacterial infection into his central line which then resulted in us being in A&E and then in hospital for a week where he had to have an emergency operation to have it removed.

"You're constantly vigilant about what could be round that corner."Despite this, they are grateful for all that has been achieved in the last year.

And they are extremely thankful to the health professionals, charities, organisations and individuals who have helped them throughout - and continue to do so.

In 2024 the family hope to do more of the things they have been unable to do, such as going on holiday.

Leland also plans to keep raising awareness for other children who are in need of a bone marrow donor.

