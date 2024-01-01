A search on Teesside for an 80-year-old woman who went missing on New Year's Eve has moved to a river.

Officers leading the search for Gloria Ann Clarke, who was last seen in Eaglescliffe, believe she may have entered the River Tees.

The focus of their investigation is now in the water and surrounding areas.

Ms Clarke was last seen leaving Meadowfield Drive, in Eaglescliffe, at around 5.45am on the morning of Sunday 31 December.

She was last seen wearing a blue Regatta coat with a poppy badge and black Skechers trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 254776.