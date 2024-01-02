Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says his side's struggling form must not be 'over dramatised' after they came out on the wrong side of a thrilling 4-2 scoreline at Anfield.

The Magpies' lacklustre form extended into the new year as they slumped to defeat against title-chasers Liverpool on a drizzly night on Merseyside.

Newcastle's away record continues to be a cause for concern, having now won just one of their last twelve games on the road and sitting outside the Premier League top four.

The home side dominated possession in the first half and looked poised to break the deadlock when Sven Botman brought down Luis Diaz in the box - but Martin Dubravka stepped up to deny Mohammed Salah from the penalty spot.

However it would not hold and shortly into the second half, Salah latched onto a Darwin Nunez pass to tap in from close range.

Five minutes later, Alexander Isak burst through the Liverpool defence to draw the visitors level.

Alexander Isak scored for the Magpies to level the scoreline - but the game ended 4-2 to the home side. Credit: PA Images

Liverpool continued to tighten their grip on the game and on 74 minutes, Curtis Jones restored their lead. Four minutes later, Cody Gakpo bundled the ball in from a Salah cross to establish a two goal cushion.

Newcastle fought back as Sven Botman fired home a header with less than ten minutes to play, but the points were sealed when Liverpool substitute Diogo Jota was adjudged to have been brought down by Dubravka following a VAR review.

Having missed his earlier penalty, Salah stepped up to make amends and secure a 4-2 win in his last game before departing for international duty with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

Speaking after the game, Howe said: "I'm still confused over the penalties we conceded. The second one especially didn't look like a penalty."

"There are two ways to look at it: the challenge on Sean Longstaff (in the second half) was a pen for me and that changes the game massively and then they go up the other end and it wasn't (a penalty).

"We have to do everything we can to protect that confidence so that is why I think we need not to over dramatise things.

"It was a really good performance from Liverpool, they made it very difficult for us - we did well to come in 0-0.

"Take away the penalty moments, the goals we conceded were disappointing."

Newcastle United's focus now shifts to a trip to local rivals Sunderland for the first meeting between the two sides since 2016.

The Black Cats go into the match off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Preston North End, which moved them up to the Championship play-off places.

The FA Cup Third Round clash kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 12.30pm on Saturday 6 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...