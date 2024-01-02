Police searching for a missing 80-year-old say they have CCTV footage showing a woman matching her description entering the River Tees.

Cleveland Police confirmed the update on Tuesday afternoon (2 January) as they continue to investigate Gloria Ann Clarke's disappearance.

Ms Clarke was last seen leaving Meadowfield Drive, in Eaglescliffe, at around 5.45am on the morning of Sunday 31 December.

Officers, along with colleagues from Cleveland Fire Brigade, Tees River Rescue and Tees River Trust, are continuing to focus their search on the River Tees and the surrounding riverbank areas.

Police believe CCTV shows Gloria Ann Clarke entering the River Tees. Credit: Cleveland Police

The missing woman's family are aware of the development and are being supported by specialist officers.

Cleveland Police are urging people to stay away due to conditions.

They said: "The river is particularly deep at the moment and extremely fast flowing due to recent weather.

"We would ask informal search parties to stand down due to these hazardous conditions around the riverbank."