Police in Stockton are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for three days.

Tory Canham, 14, left an address in Norton at about 7:30am on Saturday 30 December and has not returned or made contact with his family.

Tory is described as white, of slim build and about 5ft8in tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair in a short back and sides style.

He was wearing a dark grey Rab puffa coat, thin black North Face combat trousers and blue and black Nike trainers.

There is a possible sighting of Tory in Portrack however this has not been confirmed.

Cleveland Police are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen Tory or who knows his current whereabouts to contact the force on 101, quoting ref SE23254228.

