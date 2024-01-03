Play Brightcove video

Declan Donnelly's surprise rendition pleases the New Year's Eve crowd in a Northumberland pub Credit: TikTok, theopticsmusic_

Declan Donnelly gave an impromptu performance at a Northumberland pub on New Year's Eve.

Hot on the heels of his stint on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! last month, the TV presenter was back on home territory to see in the New Year.

The TV star took to the mic at The Badger, in Ponteland, to belt out his rendition of Billy Joel's Piano Man alongside musicians The Optics.

The local duo posted footage of the surprise singalong on TikTok and Instagram.

Ant and Dec were last on our screens in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! which finished in December. Credit: PA

On their TikTok channel they wrote: "Was an absolute pleasure to acompany Dec for a couple of our favourite songs. What an amazing night we both had!"

In the footage, Dec can be seen holding his phone with the lyrics on as he pleased the modest crowd of revellers.

After bringing the performance to a close, he directs the audience to clap the pianist, exclaiming: "Ladies and gentleman, the real piano man."

