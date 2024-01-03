A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a van in Middlesbrough.

Michael Walsh, from Eston, was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van at around 7:55am on Fabian Road near the Eston Labour Club on 3 January 2023 and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and remains in police custody.

A Cleveland Police statement said: "A pedestrian has sadly died following a collision on Fabian Road near Eston Labour Club this morning (Wednesday 3 January).

"76-year-old Michael Walsh, from Eston, was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van, around 7:55am. He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased.

"Michael leaves behind his wife, Nancy, and other immediate family. The family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time.

"Our thoughts remain with Michael’s family at this extremely difficult time.

"A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and he remains in police custody at this time."

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 001287.

