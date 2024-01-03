Police are searching for two suspects after a robbery involving a man carrying a box of cash from a Northumberland supermarket.

Northumbria Police were called to a robbery shortly before 7:40am on Wednesday 3 January outside Waitrose, on Main Street, in Ponteland.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene where it was reported that a man transporting money from the premises had been approached by two unknown males.

“They have then taken a box from him containing a quantity of cash and fled the area before police arrived."

Police said the victim was not believed to have been injured, but was left shaken.

Officers investigating are searching for the suspects.

The force spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and locate those involved.

“Officers remain in the area to investigate the report and offer reassurance to the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of its website or call 101 quoting log NP-20240103-0127.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...