Northumbria Police have warned they will take "tough action" against anyone who causes trouble during the Wear-Tyne Derby this weekend.

Sunderland and Newcastle United will face off for the first time in almost eight years at the Stadium of Light and excitement is growing.

However, matches between the major rivals have been mired in violent disorder in the past so steps have been taken to reduce the likelihood of it happening this time.

Newcastle fans must travel to and from Wearside on buses organised by the club after the conditions were imposed by the police. There will be 6,000 away fans in attendance and they will not receive their match ticket until they step off the buses outside the ground.

A larger police presence around the Stadium of Light and the two cities will also be in place.

Now, the police have issued further guidance to fans across the region, warning they face being arrested and receiving a football banning order if they cause any trouble on the day.

Chief Supt Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our role, and that of our wider partners – including the clubs, transport providers and local authorities – is to help ensure those attending the game can do so safely and that disruption for other members of the public is kept to a minimum.

“Ever since the fixture was announced, extensive discussions have been held with all parties and a lot of work has been ongoing to facilitate the safe delivery of such a large-scale event.

“We would therefore ask all fans to work with us to help ensure the match goes ahead without incident.“We know the overwhelming majority of supporters will follow the advice being shared by ourselves and their respective clubs and will be going to the match to enjoy the occasion.

“However, we want to make it clear to anyone who is intent on using the game as an excuse to cause trouble that this will not be tolerated. Anyone found responsible will subsequently face tough action, including criminal prosecution and being handed a football banning order.

“As well as the increased police presence at the ground, we will also have additional officers in both city centres. Any disorder will be clamped down upon and those involved can expect to be arrested.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure all supporters can have a safe and enjoyable time – and everyone can play their part in achieving that result.”

Meanwhile, Nexus has confirmed that there will be crowd management measures in place for home fans after. The Tyne and Wear Metro operator has urged supporters to allow more time for their journeys to and from the ground.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Like all games at the Stadium of Light, Metro will be busy with home fans before and after the match on Saturday.

“Sunderland supporters should allow plenty of time to get to the Stadium of Light when using public transport services.

“Crowd management will be in place at St Peter’s and Stadium of Light Metro stations after the game has ended. These stations will be busy and we will have extra customer service teams on duty to assist and manage queues.

“Newcastle United has already issued clear instructions for their fans on how they must get to and from the Stadium of Light on the free buses provided.”

