A Newcastle fan has been banned from football matches for three years after admitting making offensive comments about the Munich air disaster at a game against Manchester City.

James Blake, 42, was seen making comments in the background of a Youtuber's video following Newcastle’s win against Manchester City at St James' Park in September 2023.

Magistrates in North Shields were shown the footage in which Blake, wearing a Newcastle shirt, can be seen jumping into background of the shot shouting "what about Man United eh? Air disasters, air disasters".

That night Newcastle were drawn against Manchester United in the Carabo Cup.

Eight Manchester United players were among 23 people who died in the Munich plane crash in February 1958.

Blake, of Wantage Avenue, North Shields, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at court on Thursday (4 January).

His solicitor, Dave Parish, said the comments were foolish and his client was intoxicated. He said the video was recorded after the draw and at this point Newcastle fans did not know they would be playing Manchester United in the next round.

Mr Parish told the court Blake's comments were not intended to cause hurt. He added Blake had spent the day drinking with Manchester City fans and had picked up on the chants they were making.

He told North Tyneside Magistrates' Court Blake apologised unreservedly.

The court heard Blake, who is a self-employed painter and decorator, has already been banned from Newcastle United games and has lost his season ticket. The solicitor also said he had received death threats.

Blake was sentenced to a banning order from football for three years. He was fined £400 plus a £160 surcharge and court costs of £620.

