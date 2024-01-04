An investigation into the disappearance of an 80-year-old on Teesside will resume tomorrow.

Gloria Ann Clarke was reported missing from Eaglescliffe having last been seen in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, police confirmed CCTV footage showed a woman matching her description entering the River Tees the same morning.

Diving teams from Northumbria Police were assisting Cleveland Police with the search of specific areas of the river on Thursday (4 January).

Teams have been searching the River Tees and surrounding areas. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

This will continue on Friday while officers search the riverbank on foot and with drones. Police have urged informal search parties to stay away from the search due to dangerous river conditions.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "We echo our previous message that the river is particularly deep at the moment and extremely fast flowing due to recent weather.

"We would ask informal search parties to stand down due to these hazardous conditions around the riverbank."

