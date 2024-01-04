Play Brightcove video

It is a tradition you have probably heard of if you live in the North East.

And if you have not heard of the Allendale Tar Bar festival, it is a concept you are unlikely to forget.

Picture this. It is New Year's Eve. Forty-five men in make up and fancy dress parade through the Northumberland village of Allendale carrying flaming whisky barrels.

They encircle a bonfire and set it alight.

According to folklore, the ceremony has taken place for 160 years. But some believe the tradition dates back as far as the Middle Ages.

Hundreds of people from all over the country visit the village each New Year's Eve to take in the potential centuries-old spectacle.

William Stonehouse was one of the 45 'guisers' charged with carrying a burning barrel in the procession. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

What exactly happens on the night?

Locals and visitors alike gather in the rural Northumberland village of Allendale from 11pm on 31 December to watch as the 45 men - known as guisers - are called upon to do their duty.

Whisky barrels (empty of course) are filled with sticks and wood shavings on a bed of sawdust, to prevent the paraffin from leaking out.

At 11:30pm, torches are lit and the barrels are ignited. Each guiser lifts the flaming barrel on top of his head and marches through the village behind a band.

At midnight, the procession arrives at the Bar’l fire - a pre-built bonfire - in the village centre.

The men then throw their barrels to ignite a ceremonial bonfire, as everyone shouts “be damned to he who throws last”.

A guiser in good spirits holds a burning barrel above his head ahead of the procession. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Who takes part?

Only men who have been born in the Allen Valley can become guisers - a position that is usually handed down through local families.

Among the men tasked with carrying the burning barrels this year was 84-year-old Lawrence Archer. He has been taking part for "70 odd years".

Also tasked with the honour was Gordon Wilkinson, 69, who started out at the tender age of 16, and who has also passed down the tradition to his son.

Miss Vesta Peart remains the only woman to have ever taken part in the tradition. She joined the procession in the 1950s as a thank you for creating costumes for the guisers - many of which are still worn today.

Hundreds make the journey to Allendale in Northumberland to take in the traditional spectacle. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

What is the history behind the celebration?

Some believe the tradition is about warding off evil spirits before a new year begins.

Others say the fires were used during New Year's Eve to help Victorian carols singers read their hymn sheets when the wilPennine winds extinguished their candles.

Another theory is the celebration was started by the working class people of the village in response to the lavish balls and parties held by the upper classes.

Whatever it is, it is not a tradition that looks set to ever end. And it surely will never be forgotten.

