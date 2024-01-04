Parts of York and North Yorkshire have flooded due to heavy rainfall caused by Storm Henk.

Flooding continues to affect areas around the River Ouse in the city. Land and properties between the Scarborough Bridge, Millennium Bridge and King's Staith have been particularly affected.

Floodwater at the Foss Barrier. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Floodwater has also affected parts of Tadcaster and the village of Naburn. It has caused the closure of some businesses including the York Dungeon.

The flooding in Naburn has been caused by rain from Storm Henk. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Greenery in Naburn village reflected in the floodwater. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Environment Agency has said that river levels have peaked overnight and should begin to fall throughout Thursday (4 January) but further rain is forecast over the coming days.

As a result, flood warnings remain in place across the region. Those in affected areas have been urged to put their flood plans into action.

Some businesses have been forced to close while others, like this one in York, have been creative. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Tom Pagett, from the Environment Agency, told ITV Tyne Tees: "River levels in York have been high and there has been flooding across the city. With the heavy rainfall we have had on the back of major storms across the winter period.

"What we are seeing is extended periods of high levels across the city which are affecting property and infrastructure.

"The pumping station in Foss Barrier has pumped the second most water it has since the floods of 2015. It has been a good test for the infrastructure here but it has held out really well."

Water levels are high at the Foss Barrier. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Henk is the eighth named storm to have hit the country this winter and the pattern is likely to continue due to the effects of climate change.

"This is climate change and the impacts we are seeing," Mr Paggett added. "We are seeing these increasingly wet and blustery winters. We are seeing storm upon storm which is exacerbating the issues."

