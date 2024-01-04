Embattled non-league football club Marske United have been saved - but their first team will not kick a ball again this season.

The Seasiders faced an uncertain future following the departure of its chairman, leaving them trying to raise £120,000 to finish their season.

Fundraising efforts and investment from new directors have now secured its longer-term future but the club has withdrawn from the Northern Premier League Premier Division and will look to join a lower division in the 2024-2025 season.

The first team will not play again at Mount Pleasant this season. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In a statement, the club said: "Thanks to the fundraising efforts, and significant financial contributions from the new directors, we now have enough funds to service and stabilise the critical concerns needed to ensure our football club can continue to exist.

"If this money had not been raised, then Marske United would not have been allowed to return in any familiar name, shape or form at any level, or play at Mount Pleasant ever again.

The club says the funds raised so far will go towards rebuilding the club ahead of the new season in the summer.

The statement added: "All of the money raised so far will provide our community club with a solid foundation to rejoin the football pyramid at lower-level next season where space is available.

"This will provide Marske United with a platform to rebuild again properly in terms of organisation and infrastructure, and the club will survive.

"Thus, with a heavy heart the club informed the Northern Premier League and the FA of our decision to withdraw from the Northern Premier League Premier Division which has been accepted."

Discussions are underway to determine which league the first team will be able to play in next season, with a decision set to be ratified by the FA by the end of the season.

The club's junior sides will continue to play this season, with the remaining reserve team fixtures to be played at their home ground, Mount Pleasant.

