Sunderland have apologised to their supporters for a "serious error of judgement" after some of the Stadium of Light's bars were rebranded with black and white signs for the Wear-Tyne derby.

Pictures which emerged online showed the Black Cats Bar with a sign saying “Keep the Black and White Flying High” and “We are United” while Sunderland's motto “Ha’way the lads” in red was been replaced with the subtly different Newcastle chant, “Howay the lads”, in black.

The bar has been designated as a corporate hospitality section for Newcastle supporters attending the FA Cup clash between the sides on Saturday.

The move received a furious response from Sunderland fans on social media, unhappy at the welcome rival supporters would receive a first derby for almost eight years.

The long-standing A Love Supreme fanzine posted on X: “Don’t think the club realise how much of a mistake decorating the stadium with Newcastle stuff is.

“Any good will they’ve developed from the results on the pitch/getting us back into the Championship could genuinely be completely gone especially if we lose on Saturday #SAFC.”

Meanwhile, on the Ready To Go message board, fans called the rebrand a disgrace and scandalous.

Now, the club have apologised for the decision and said that all of the Newcastle branding would be removed.

A statement, shared via the club website, said: "Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon.

"We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

"A direct decision has also been taken by the Ownership Group and Board of Directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner."

Around 6,000 Newcastle fans are expected to descend on the Stadium of Light for Saturday's game. Kick-off is at 12:45pm and the match will be broadcast live on ITV1.

