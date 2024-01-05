Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe does not believe Sunderland's decision to redecorate internal areas of the Stadium of Light will have any effect on Saturday's Wear-Tyne derby.

Sunderland have apologised and launched an internal investigation after the Black Cats Bar, which will host corporate hospitality for travelling fans, was decked out in black and white, and Magpies slogans.

The move sparked fury from home supporters and the club quickly committed to returning the areas to their original state with "disgusted and hurt" Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus vowing to personally investigate the issue.

However, Howe has been quick to downplay suggestions that the issue has given a boost to his side and the club's supporters ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated FA Cup clash.

Sunderland fans reacted angrily when areas of the Stadium of Light were redecorated for Newcastle supporters. Credit: Twitter/X

“No, I don’t feel that," he said when asked if the Magpies had been given a head start in their pre-match press conference. "These things can happen, it’s up to Sunderland what they do with their stadium. It’s nothing to do with us.

“Regardless of what you’re expecting, you still have to play the match in front of you.

“We’ve just got to blank out any distractions and play the game and use our support – which I’m sure will be incredible – to propel us to a really good performance.”

Sunderland quickly issued an apology for the decision after the pictures emerged online on Thursday. Louis-Dreyfus added his own apologies later that evening via his Instagram.

“I would like to apologise to everyone associated with Sunderland AFC for the events that have unfolded today," he wrote. “Like our supporters, I was disgusted and hurt by the pictures circulating online of the inappropriate signs that have been ripped down.

“I take full responsibility for every decision that is taken by the employees of our club and you have my word that I will personally make sure that we make the necessary changes required to improve because it is clear that there are many areas where we need to be better.”

While the issue has got the region talking it will be no more than a footnote when the match action gets underway on Saturday.

The Magpies go into the game with a long injury list with Callum Wilson the latest addition. Kieran Trippier is also a doubt having missed the 4-2 defeat by Liverpool on New Year's Day.

Newcastle's recent form has been disastrous, picking up just one win in their last eight games in all competitions. Howe believes his side can quickly get back to winning ways and the derby provides the perfect chance to do so.

"I am expecting a good performance from us, we are ready," he said. "We know what this fixture means to everyone. We know the importance of this fixture. The players know what it means. For us, it is important that we get back to winning ways."

Sunderland have not lost any of the last nine derbies and it is a record Newcastle are desperate to put right at the Stadium of Light. In Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett, the Magpies squad still contains members who still carry the scars of derby defeats and Howe has admitted the duo have been important in the match build-up.

Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles are the only players currently in the Newcastle squad who have previously featured in a Wear-Tyne derby. Credit: PA

The 46-year-old has also given more responsibility to the club's local stars in the run-up. The likes of Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff grew up following the Magpies and know more than most about the importance of the picture.

"When the draw was made, I gave the Geordies an opportunity to speak about the fixture, just to set the scene," Howe explained. "The players know everything they need to know about the fixture. They know what it means.

"Sometimes you can overkill that so it's been a case of how are we going to play? How are we going to execute our plan?

"It was good. It was important to make a reference to the game after the draw then put it away but it's better what was said stays internally."

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 12:45pm with the match broadcast live on ITV1.

