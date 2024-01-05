Middlesbrough have signed attacking midfielder Finn Azaz from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old is joining Boro on a four-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Despite his young age, Azaz has a wealth of experience gaining over 150 career appearances and scoring 25 goals.

He graduated from the West Bromwich FC Academy where he started at the age of nine, then spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Cheltenham. He joined Aston Villa permanently the following summer.

During his time with Villa he was loaned to Newport where he scored seven goals in 45 matches, and he has spent the last 18 months at Plymouth Argyle, where he made 67 appearances, scored 15 goals, and was a League One promotion winner last season.

Boro Head Coach Michael Carrick said: "I'm delighted to bring Finn to the club. He's an exciting player who already comes with good experience. He's a good season so far, and we're really looking forward to working with him."

Middlesbrough are due to take on Aston Villa on Saturday 6 January in the third round of the FA Cup, however Azaz is not eligible to play in the game.

He will wear the number 20 on his shirt.