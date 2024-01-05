Play Brightcove video

Two football fans from rival clubs have put sporting loyalties aside in the name of charity.

On the eve of a highly anticipated FA cup Wear-Tyne derby, a Sunderland fan who is living with incurable cancer joined forces with a Newcastle supporter whose young son is being treated for an extremely rare type of leukaemia.Chris Johnson, who supports the Black Cats, and Ricky Hoult, who is follows the Magpies, walked from St James' Park to the Stadium of Light to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK and treatment for Ricky's son Arthur.

The pair walked the thirteen miles between the two stadiums each decked in their respective club colours to show there are more important things than football.

Mr Johnson said: "We've had some shouts and some cheers. We're never quite sure who they are for. It's been good fun.

"We haven't fallen out yet and we're both looking forward to tomorrow. I think Ricky's probably a bit more nervous than I am."

Since he was diagnosed with cancer, Chris has raised more than forty thousand pounds for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

The two men got talking on social media after Chris saw Ricky's son Arthur Salters-Hoult's story online. Arthur has a rare form of Leukaemia which is complicated by a unique mutation. Mr Hoult told ITV Tyne Tees: "What we're trying to do is show that even though Newcastle and Sunderland have a massive rivalry, is that cancer has no colours. Tomorrow I want Newcastle to win but today we're working together."

