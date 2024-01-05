Two of the North East's biggest football clubs are uniting of the eve of a derby day to back a campaign to tackle knife crime.

The Newcastle United Foundation and Sunderland AFC’s Foundation of Light have come together to support the Knives Impact Everyone campaign.

Both clubs and their charities will be highlighting the campaign across their social media channels, and on derby day (6 January) messages will feature on digital advertising stands around the Stadium of Light.

The campaign was launched by families from the region who have lost loved ones to violence and is backed by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness in addition to the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit.

Its aim is to highlight the consequences of carrying a knife as well as signposting people to the right places to get support and advice.

As part of this, Northumbria Police is funding projects at both Newcastle United Foundation and the Foundation Light, with the YOLO initiative which is aimed at steering young people away from knife crime.

They are provided with a mentor and the chance to take part in one-to-one sessions, and activities such as sport, music, art, and social action projects.

Since launching, the campaign has received widespread support from charities like Samantha’s Legacy and The Connor Brown Trust, whose founders have both experienced the impact of knife crime first hand.

Former Sunderland AFC Striker Kevin Phillips said: "Whatever your background, whatever your club, we have to unite on this so young people walk away from violence. We need to get in front of kids about the dangers and consequences of knives and we are supporting this campaign to do just that."

Shola Ameobi, who is a former Newcastle United player and Newcastle United Foundation Trustee said: “Football is so powerful in this part of the world, and it means so much to people of all ages.

"Football can influence behaviour in young people and inspire them in so many different ways. I’ve seen first-hand for years the work that Newcastle United Foundation does in the community to make positive changes to the lives of those who need guidance and support.

"The power of the Newcastle United badge is really special to making a positive difference. The YOLO project alongside the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit is made a significant impact to so many young people in the region and it is great to see the work continuing.”

Kim McGuinness said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of so much that is good about the North East, and it is great to see them setting aside rivalry off the pitch to come together and stand up to knife crime.

"We’re all proud of region, and this is a strong message that we, the clubs, the fans, the families, are determined to keep it a great place to live.”