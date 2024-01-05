Sunderland and Newcastle United will face off at the Stadium of Light in one of the most hotly anticipated football matches in the North East in recent memory.

It is almost eight years since the two great rivals came together as the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw at St James' Park.

It is the longest gap in matches between the two since the Second World War and excitement is reaching fever pitch ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

No match means more to the supporters of either side with bragging rights on the line and the importance of the fixture is not lost on those who have featured in it.

"It's all about getting one over for the fans over the opposition fans," former Newcastle striker Mick Quinn told ITV Tyne Tees. "It was everywhere I went on derby day, when I went to get the paper I was told 'make sure you beat them Mackems'.

"I went to get the supermarket again 'make sure you beat them Mackems'. By kick-off, I was frothing at the mouth!"

Matches between the two are always well-watched events and pubs across the region are expected to be full of revellers come kick-off. Quinn will join former Magpies defender Steve Howey and Newcastle supporters at a fan zone in the city centre as the duo lap up the atmosphere of the day.

While the atmosphere on matchday is intense the rivalry between the two clubs has been characterised by light-hearted mockery and banter. Families and friends are often split when it comes to the match action as they desperately will their sides over the line.

Howey knows more than most about the Wear-Tyne rivalry than most having grown up in Sunderland but spending over 11 years at Newcastle as a player. His family remain Sunderland supporters which makes for an interesting experience every time the game comes around.

"These are special games," he said. "It's fun sometimes actually being involved in these games because of the banter.

"All my family are from Sunderland, all of them, and they're all massive Sunderland fans.

"But these are games that when you're a kid and you're kicking the ball about these are the games that you want to play in. Ultimately the pinnacle is to play in a proper derby."

The duo's sentiments are shared on the other side of the Wear-Tyne divide. Jimmy Montgomery spent 17 years as Sunderland's goalkeeper winning the FA Cup in 1973, writing himself into the club's folklore.

"The game was fun, it is massive and a cup tie against our rivals," he told ITV Tyne Tees. "I had some great battles playing against Newcastle over the years.

"To be fair, it is not one for the players it is one for the fans and who's got the bragging rights."

Like Howey, Montgomery still enjoys the rivalry. The 80-year-old is currently receiving treatment at the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and enjoys sharing a laugh with those of the opposition persuasion.

"It's great when you come into the Sir Bobby with those who support Newcastle as you have a good bit of banter, especially when the draw was made," he said. "I think they are a bit apprehensive as Newcastle are on a bit of a bad run and I just say 'long may it continue!'"

Given the period since the last encounter, the game has taken on even more importance for fans of both clubs. Newcastle are heavy favourites given their status in the Premier League but are under more pressure as they seek to end a winless run of nine matches against their oldest foes.

The cultural importance of the FA Cup risks placing even more pressure on the two squads. The two clubs have not met in the competition since 1956, when Sunderland emerged victorious.

Quinn has perhaps played in the most pressurised Wear-Tyne derby of the trio, ending up on the losing side as the Magpies were defeated by the Black Cats in the First Division play-offs in 1990.

The 61-year-old admits he let the magnitude of the occasion get to him as he urged Newcastle players to learn from his mistakes.

"I never really played well in a derby because I had to give everything for the fans and it sort of got me a bit uptight," he explained. "I just didn't play my natural game because I felt if I didn't play well I'd be letting the fans down and I'd be letting the club down.

"If there's any advice, I'd say to players, it's just play your natural game. Relax, and just make sure you beat them!"

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 12:45pm with the match broadcast live on ITV1. Perhaps unsurprisingly both Quinn and Howey have predicted comfortable wins for the away side but Montgomery is confident that the Black Cats can defy expectations.

"It's going to be a fabulous day," he said. "We are definitely the underdogs without any question. Newcastle have quality players although they have quite a few injuries but they have a quality team, quality players and a quality manager.

"We are going to be second favourites by a long way but we were second favourites back in 1973 and look what happened. So fingers crossed, I'm hoping it's going to be the same again."

