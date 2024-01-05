A Sunderland footballing legend has been given a helping hand in his battle against prostate cancer by the legacy of one of Newcastle United's most famous sons.

Jimmy Montgomery, now 80, was part of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup winning side. His miraculous double save ensured a 1-0 win over Leeds United and Wembley and cemented his place in red and white folklore.

Four years ago, Jimmy was diagnosed with prostate cancer and for the past 12 months, he has been undergoing a clinical trial at the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre, based at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

"The treatment you receive is absolutely second to none," he told ITV Tyne Tees. "What Sir Bobby developed here is just brilliant.

"People don't understand until you come in to get treatment what it's all about. The people you meet here... I've got some very, very good friends by coming here in fact. It's just fabulous.

"The work they do, the trials are so, so important. I've been through the chemotherapy and various tablets, which stopped working - so when I was asked if I would come on a trial at Sir Bobby, I grabbed the opportunity."

Every day on arrival to the unit, Jimmy has been greeted by images of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup win. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Initially, the trial had proved successful for Jimmy but has now stopped working for him and he is now considering other treatment options. He says it is vital that those who have the opportunity of taking part in a trial take it, as it may help other people in the future.

"Grab it with both hands," he said. "You're looking after yourself obviously, but you're also looking after other people. At the end of the day, it did work for me for quite a while - it stopped working for me, but it could help somebody else who's on this trial. That's what these trials are all about.

"If we didn't have trials, there'd be no progression. Sir Bobby and his wife Elsie, they've developed this and they've formed this. It's got to go on, the trials have to go on and it will go on. If you've got the opportunity to come in, do so."

Sir Bobby Robson opened the centre in 2009, just a few months before he died. It has become his lasting legacy. In 2023, 400 new adult patient referrals were made to the centre and 30 clinical drug trials are currently ongoing.

Sir Bobby Robson launched the Foundation in 2008 with the support of his wife Elsie. Credit: PA Images

Professor Ruth Plummer is the centre's director and was Sir Bobby's oncologist while he received treatment there. She said: "One in two of us will be touched by it ourselves. That means all of us are touched by this disease.

"In the 20-odd years I've been a consultant, we've made huge advances but there's still a lot more to do because there are still people for whom this is a devastating diagnosis and a devastating clinical course. We need more trials, we need better treatments and better ways of finding cancer early."

The message that cancer has no colours was a core part of Sir Bobby's efforts behind launching The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in 2008. At the time, he brought on board Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough to support the aim of finding more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Jimmy Montgomery won the FA Cup with Sunderland in 1973. Credit: PA

Sir Bobby's son, Mark Robson, said: "Dad was so proud that all of North East football came together to support his foundation and that the work we support is helping patients from across the whole region. He always said that cancer doesn't discriminate based on football allegiance or anything else.

"I know he'd be very excited that Sunderland and Newcastle drew each other in the cup and he'd certainly be at the game."

Jimmy will be at Saturday's derby with his friend and Newcastle United counterpart Bob Moncur - the last captain to lift silverware for the Magpies - but says he is hoping to see his sides defy the odds as they did in 1973.

"We are going to be second favourites by a long way but we were second favourites back in 1973 and look what happened," he continued. "So fingers crossed, I'm hoping it's going to be the same again.

"You just hope it's going to be the same as 50 years ago and get a Sunderland win, 1-0 against the odds."

