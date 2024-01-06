Newcastle United fans were given free scarves and cereal bars as they queued for buses hours before the Wear-Tyne derby.

Around 6,000 supporters will make the trip to the Stadium of Light for what is the first encounter with Sunderland in almost eight years.

Games between the clubs have been mired in violence in the past and as a result, Northumbria Police have banned Newcastle supporters from travelling on public transport to Wearside in a bid to curb any trouble.

Geordies will instead need to travel on a convoy of buses put on by the club from St James' Park that will take them directly to and from the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle United fans queue for buses. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Over 100 buses and coaches have been put on with roads in Tyneside and Wearside experiencing tailbacks as a result.

The move has been controversial but fans outside St James' Park were in good spirits as they waited to board.

The queue stretched back as far as Newcastle's RVI Hospital but was well managed with supporters receiving free scarves, granola bars and water once they reached the front.

Those at the front of the queue have already reached the ground on the first buses ahead of the match action getting underway.

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 12:45pm with the match broadcast live on ITV1.

