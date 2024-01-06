Newcastle United claimed their first derby win in nearly 13 years as they emerged comfortable 3-0 winners over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

A Daniel Ballard own goal and an Alexander Isak brace split the two sides as the Magpies lived up to their billing as pre-match favourites with a dominant performance.

Newcastle supporters will return to Tyneside with the bragging rights after what was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for home fans.

Anticipation had been building in the North East since the third-round draw last month as the two great rivals came together for the first time in almost eight years. Both sets of supporters put on a display ahead of kick-off as they celebrated the return of the region's biggest fixture.

Both sets of supporters put on a display pre-match. Credit: PA

The home side had dominated the most recent matches between the two, winning six of the last nine matches and going unbeaten in that time. However, it was Newcastle who went into the game as firm favourites as the Premier League side.

As expected, Newcastle had the best of the opening exchanges and created their first clear opportunity within two minutes as Sean Longstaff's header was well saved by Anthony Patterson in the Black Cats goal.

Derbies are always full-blooded affairs and the tackles started flying in as proceedings began to settle. With no VAR in operation, the game was allowed to flow by referee Craig Pawson much to the enjoyment of those in the Stadium of Light.

There were plenty of strong challenges during the 90 minutes. Credit: PA

Chances were few and far between throughout the first half but those that did come tended to fall to the away side. Longstaff was the recipient of the best opening again as he blazed over from a Kieran Trippier cross despite finding himself in a good position in the penalty box.

There was controversy on the half-hour mark as Alexander Isak tangled with Daniel Ballard as he bore down on goal. The Swedish striker called for a penalty against the Sunderland defender, who was the last man, but Pawson waved play-on.

Yet Ballard was to have a more telling contribution five minutes later as he turned into his own net to open the scoring.

Joelinton broke free down the Sunderland left after a mistimed challenge from Trai Hume and the Brazilian international's dangerous cross was smashed in by Ballard as he tried to prevent it reaching Isak at the back post.

Newcastle remained in the ascendancy going into half-time and Miguel Almirón missed the opportunity to double the advantage as he fired wide from Bruno Guimarães' cross.

However, the Magpies did claim a two-goal cushion straight after the interval. Almirón dispossessed Pierre Ekwah in the Sunderland penalty box and coolly squared for Isak to slot into the near-empty.

The goal came right in front of the away supporters and the Swede was mobbed as he and the Magpies players celebrated with those who had made the trip to Wearside.

Ekwah immediately tried to atone for his error with a long-range strike that was well-saved by Martin Dúbravka following a deflection. Alex Pritchard was next to try and cut the deficit from distance but his well-struck strike just shaved the top of the bar.

It wouldn't be a Wear-Tyne derby without a flare-up, as Anthony Gordon and Hume came to blows after they challenged for a through ball.

Isak and Ballard also got involved but it was quickly calmed down by Pawson who gave the Newcastle winger a yellow card.

Daniel Ballard and Anthony Gordon came to blows during the 90 minutes. Credit: PA

There were chances for both sides as the half progressed. Sunderland captain Luke O'Nien stood tall to block Almirón's goal-bound shot before Pritchard, who was at the centre of much of the Black Cats' best play, saw his outside-of-the-foot effort saved by Dúbravka.

Gordon was next to try his luck as the game entered the last ten minutes but his strike went narrowly wide of Patterson's far post.

However, the winger's biggest contribution was yet to come as his driving run was unceremoniously halted by Ballard in the penalty area. Pawson duly pointed to the spot and Isak confidently despatched to put the cherry on the scoreline for the Magpies right on the 90-minute mark.

The penalty capped off a dominant performance to send the Newcastle support back to Tyneside on a high.

The Magpies' attention will now turn to their potential fourth-round opponents in Monday's draw while Sunderland will be left to lick their wounds as they return their focus to the Championship and securing a play-off place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...