Pedestrian killed following three car collision in Hartlepool

A man has died after a serious collision involving three vehicles in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at approximately 9:05pm on Friday 5 January on the A689 towards Hartlepool from Newton Bewley.

Police say it involved a pedestrian and three cars, a Vauxhall Astra, Kia Sportage and Ford Puma.

A 38-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Cleveland Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of the A689 at Newton Bewley at the time and may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage which could assist the ongoing police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 002914.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...