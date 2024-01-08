CCTV images show the last confirmed sightings in Middlesbrough of a missing 20-year-old woman.

Annie Dryden is captured on a footpath leading to James Cook train station from the direction of James Cook University Hospital at 1:26pm on Thursday 4 January.

Cleveland Police have said they are increasingly concerned for Ms Dryden's welfare and are urgently appealing to speak to anyone who may have seen her at the train station, or possibly boarding a train, or anyone with information regarding her whereabouts.

In other CCTV footage, Annie Dryden is seen walking om Marton Road towards McDonalds and Cineworld at 12:51pm on Thursday 4 January. Credit: Cleveland Police

Ms Dryden is described as being around 5ft 10in and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. She was carrying a distinctive green and black walking backpack.

Anyone with information should contact police urgently on 101, and quote reference number 002768.

