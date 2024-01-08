A North East politician is calling on the Post Office for "transparency" over an earlier computer system trialled in the region which is believed could have led to at least two prosecutions.

North Durham Labour MP Kevan Jones, who has long campaigned on the wider scandal, said the Post Office confirmed to him this was tested in around 300 branches in the mid-1990s, before the Horizon system was launched.

The revelation initially came to light after he was contacted by the son of a subpostmistress who was convicted of stealing money. He said he had been made aware of one other since then.

It comes amid a national outcry, in the wake of ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, for compensation and justice for victims of the faulty Post Office's computer system Horizon which wrongly destroyed lives and livelihoods.

Mr Jones sad: " What amazes me is that - all the years later, with all the publicity around Horizon, the Post Office haven't held their hands up and said that this pilot was being operated.

"Since then, I've known at least one other postmaster that also was prosecuted who used the system. And we need full transparency on how many people were prosecuted and what this system was."

Kevan Jones is calling for more details and 'transparency' about the Horizon precursor system. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Post Office told ITV Tyne Tees on Monday 8 January that they regularly meet with an advisory group that Mr Jones is part of - and will answer his queries as best they can.

Meanwhile the government have said they are confident their current schemes can deliver compensation for the people affected by that pilot.

Ministers have come under pressure to act on the wider injustices - after the ITV drama aired last week - on how 3,500 subpostmasters were wrongly accused of taking money from their branches, due to the faulty Horizon computer system.

Today Rishi Sunak insisted the government were on the case.

He said: " As Chancellor, I approved the compensation schemes for the first time, which are now in the process of being paid out.

"Almost £150m has been paid out to thousands of people. So people should know that we are on it and we want to make this right, the money's been set aside. What we are now looking at is how can we speed all of that up?"

A national outcry has followed the airing of ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Credit: ITV

As well as providing full compensation, there are also calls for a mass overturning of convictions - and for the Post Office's former boss Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE, which ministers met to discuss today.

The government were also due to make an announcement in Parliament on the issue on Monday evening on any further steps they are taking.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Kevan Jones MP raised this matter on the floor of the House of Commons on 19 December and the current Postal Affairs Minister responded to his questions regarding Horizon installations in the North East of England.

"We regularly meet with the Horizon Advisory Board which Mr Jones sits on and is supported by the Department for Business and Industrial Trade and will answer any queries he has as best as we are able to.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...