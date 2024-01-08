Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered several slash injuries to his face in an alleged incident in Stockton.

Police said a 36-year-old man was attacked by two men on Stockton High Street, near to Wellington Square at about 5:50pm on the evening of Sunday 7 January.

The men are described as wearing masks, one wearing a blue top and the other a black top.

The victim suffered serious injury to his face and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where he is still receiving treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.

