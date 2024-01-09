Detectives are appealing for help to catch burglars who broke into an elderly woman's home and 'prised rings' from her fingers.

Intruders stole jewellery from the victim, who is in her 80s and lives alone in a detached house close to St Catherine’s Church, in New Brancepeth, near Durham.

At some point between 3pm on Friday 5 January and 9am the following day, several men managed to get into her home and demanded money from the victim.

Durham Constabulary said they pulled rings from her fingers and ransacked the bedrooms, going through jewellery boxes and emptying drawers, before fleeing the property.

Relatives discovered what had happened when they visited the house in the morning and the victim was taken to hospital. She was released after treatment for injuries to her fingers.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information which might help catch those responsible to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Clare Riley, of Durham City CID, said: “This was an elderly lady, living alone and in poor health, who has been targeted in her own home by burglars and we need to track down the people responsible as quickly as possible.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area at that time, particularly if they have CCTV or dashcam footage showing a group of men in the area of the church between those hours, they should come forward urgently.

“We would also ask anyone who has recently been offered jewellery for sale, particularly rings, to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 167 of January 6, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

