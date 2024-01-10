Two police officers have been praised for stepping in to perform CPR on a newborn baby who had stopped breathing.

PC Tom Cannon and PC Dom Taylor from Cleveland Police were travelling back to the police station on the evening of Monday 11 December, when a 999 call came in which was just around the corner from their location.

A two-day-old baby girl had stopped breathing at home in Middlesbrough and an ambulance was en route.

The officers, who are both former soldiers, arrived at the incident and ran towards a woman holding a baby in the road. PC Cannon, who is also a father of three, immediately took hold of the baby and performed CPR until she began to breathe again.

The ambulance arrived and PC Cannon handed the baby to a paramedic to be checked over.

PC Cannon said: “There was a lot going on, with both parents of the baby understandably extremely distressed.

“I was in the Army for 12 years prior to joining the police and am medically trained. I did two tours of Afghanistan, so difficult situations and trauma don’t usually faze me, so I just went into autopilot.

“Once everything had calmed down though, the enormity of what had happened dawned on me, and I was quite upset thinking about the baby, then thinking about my own kids. When I got home I had to wake them up to give them a cuddle.”

PC Taylor, who helped to calm the situation down and obtain vital information from the baby’s parents said: “Everything slowed down as we ran towards the family. The baby was not moving or making a sound. The child’s mother was very distressed, in floods of tears and was struggling to communicate with officers as she only spoke Kurdish.”

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Baker said: “As police officers, we all serve to protect life. It is always difficult and often traumatic for officers when faced with serious situations like this one, particularly when children or babies are involved.

“Both PC Cannon and PC Taylor acted calmly, professionally and with compassion when they arrived at the scene, quickly taking control of the situation and concentrating on helping the baby. They did an incredible job.

“I’m really pleased to hear that the baby girl is doing well and Cleveland Police send our best wishes to her and the family.”

