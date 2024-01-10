Police searches are continuing to locate a woman reported missing from Middlesbrough.

Officers have released CCTV of Annie Dryden, 20, exiting a train in North Yorkshire.

She was last seen on Thursday 4 January, when she boarded a train at 2:09pm at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough, destined for Whitby, but almost half an hour into that journey, exited it at around 2:38pm at Battersby.

Cleveland Police is working with North Yorkshire Police to carry out enquiries, with searches being carried out, including the use of drones, concentrating on Battersby and the surrounding areas.

Officers say Annie has the potential to be camping and may have headed into North Yorkshire rural areas. People are asked to check any of their outbuildings or shelters for signs of anyone being there.

Cleveland Police Superintendent Marc Anderson

Cleveland Police Superintendent Marc Anderson said: “As we enter a sixth day from the day of Annie’s last confirmed sighting, our concern for her welfare grows and we are working closely with North Yorkshire Police to act on any information that comes in as quickly as we can.“We have a team of officers working to establish Annie’s movements and at the moment the last confirmed sighting of her is on Thursday 4 January at Battersby around 2:38pm.“Our aim is to find Annie safely and we are again appealing to the public who may have seen her to make contact with us as a matter of urgency.“Searches are taking place today led by specialist officers in the Battersby area, utilising officers and police drones. We are also continuing with our CCTV enquiries in our bid to find her as soon as we possibly can.”

Police say Annie could "potentially" have travelled to rural areas of North Yorkshire. Credit: Family photo

Annie is described as being around 5ft 10” tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. Annie was carrying a distinctive green and black walking backpack.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have seen Annie is asked to contact police urgently on 101, and quote reference number 002768.

