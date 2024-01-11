Passengers using the Tyne and Wear Metro are set to pay more for their journeys from April.

Councillors will be asked to approve proposals to increase fares by around 3.4%, which transport bosses say are needed to cope with increased operational costs.

If approved, the new fares would come into effect from 1 April.

The rise would take the cost of a single journey up to a maximum of £4.50, with fares being kept lower for passengers using a Pop pay-as-you-go (PAYG) card.

Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis said: “We are putting forward a balanced package of fares for 2024. While we are recommending some fare rises, including single and day tickets, the average rise across the board of 3.4%, which is below the rate of inflation. Fares do need to increase in order to help us meet the challenge we face with higher Metro running costs.

“Metro is a public service, one that doesn’t make a profit, so we require Government support alongside the revenue that we get from fares, all of which goes back into keeping the network running.”

If approved by the North East Joint Transport Committee, costs will rise as follows:

A single journey paper Metro ticket will rise from £2.60 to £2.80 for one zone, from £3.60 to £3.80 for two zones, and from £4.30 to £4.50 for three zones;

A one-zone adult day paper ticket will rise from £4.10 to £4.40, a two-zone Day Ticket is up from £5.20 to £5.60, an all-zone Day Ticket will remain at £5.90;

The Pop PAYG one-zone single daily cap will increase from £1.65 to £1.80; a two-zone PAYG daily cap is up from £2.55 to £2.70; an all-zone single PAYG daily cap is up from £3.25 to £3.40.;

A PAYG one-zone day ticket will rise from £2.75 to £2.90, a two-zone PAYG day from £3.85 to £4, and the all-zone PAYG day ticket up from £4.85 to £5;

PAYG travel on Metro for young people aged 16 to 21 using Pop Blue or Pop 19-21 smartcards will be frozen;

The one-zone weekly Metro season ticket is up from £12.20 to £13.20, a two-zone weekly from £18 to £19.40, and an all-zone weekly from £24.40 to £25.70;

The one-zone four-week Metro season ticket is up from £46.50 to £50.70, the two-zone from to £68.20 to £72.50; and from £90.20 to £94.00 for all zones;

The price of the one-zone annual Metro season ticket is up from £513.30 to £559, the two-zone annual from £717 to £780.00, and the all-zone annual from £793.60 to £864;

A one-zone corporate Metro season ticket will cost £480, a two-zone £630, and £680 for all zones;

The Metro Gold Card for older and disabled passengers will be frozen at £12 a year, or £24 for people who live outside Tyne and Wear;

A single ticket on the Shields Ferry is going up from £2.30 to £2.50 for adults and from 90p to £1 for children;

A ferry day ticket is going up from £3.70 to £3.90;

The price of a single ferry journey on a Pop card will rise from £1.45 to £1.50, and a day ticket from £2.55 to £2.70;

A one-week ticket for the Shields Ferry will go up from £11.30 to £12; a four-week ferry ticket is up from £42.40 to £45.

Nexus is encouraging passengers to switch from paper tickets to Pop cards, which will see a day’s travel will be up to £1.60 a day cheaper under the new proposals.

Mr Lewis added: “The best way for customers to keep saving money on the cost of Metro travel from April is to make the switch away from paper tickets to Pop Pay As You Go. Moving to Pop Pay As You Go in Google Pay, or getting a free Pop card from nexus.org.uk, which now has a minimum top up of just £5, means you can save more than a pound per day, compared to paying at a Metro ticket machine.

“This is something that we are actively encouraging our customers to do, so that they enjoy the lowest possible fares on Metro, and it’s something we are already running high profile marketing campaigns on across the Metro system. Our proposals will see the discounts for PAYG customers improved, saving you up to £1.60 a day if you get a Pop card, or get the product through an Android smartphone.”

A new fleet of trains is due to be operational this year. Credit: Nexus

Fares for 16 to 21-year-olds with a Pop Blue smartcard and for older and disabled passengers with a Metro Gold Card will be frozen

Nexus has also announced plans to introduce more flexible corporate season tickets to reduce costs for commuters in a bid to encourage more people to travel by Metro during the Tyne Bridge renovation works due to get underway early in 2024.

Those who take up the corporate season ticket offer will be able to choose the specific zones they want to travel in – bringing the minimum cost of travel down to as little as £10 per week.

However, the news of the price hike comes just after it was confirmed that the Metro recently slumped to its worst-ever level of performance.

Between November 12 and December 9 last year, only 61% of trains arrived on time.

Adverse weather conditions before Christmas and mounting problems with the Metro’s ageing fleet of trains have been blamed for the poor punctuality.

