The identity of a woman who died after being involved in a serious multi-vehicle collision has been confirmed by police.

Emergency services were called at 9am on Thursday 30 November 2023, to reports of a six-vehicle collision on the A69 near the roundabout with the A68 in Styford, Northumberland.

A red Toyota Yaris is believed to have been stationary in a layby on the eastbound carriageway when – for reasons yet to be established by police – a red BMW 420D collided with the vehicle.

The female passenger of the Toyota has been identified as 81-year-old Mary Rawlinson, from Cumbria. She was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her family continues to be supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers from Northumbria Police.

An investigation was launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Officers have now reissued their appeal to the public for information regarding the incident.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Mary’s friends and loved ones at what I’m sure continues to be a very difficult time for them. We will continue to support them in any way that we can.

“We are today re-appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the build-up to the collision to contact us. Our officers are grateful to all of those who have so far provided valuable information which has assisted enquiries.

“If you feel you have information that might help, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch. It could prove vital in helping us to ascertain exactly what happened on the day of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20231130-0204.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...