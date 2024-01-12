Child in 'critical condition' after incident on residential street in Darlington

A child is in a 'critical condition' in hospital following an incident on a residential street in Darlington.

Police and paramedics attended Frosterley Drive, just off Haughton Road, at around 9am on Friday 12 January.

The North East Ambulance Service sent one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader and one rapid response paramedic to the scene. They were supported on scene by the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Durham Police has confirmed that a child has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on Frosterley Drive in Darlington this morning (12 January) shortly after 9am.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader, one rapid response paramedic and we were supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient was taken to hospital by ambulance."

In a statement, Durham Constabulary added: "Police were called to an address near Haughton Road, Darlington, at around 9am this morning.

"Paramedics also attended, and a child was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where they remain in a critical condition. Officers are currently on scene at the address while initial inquiries are carried out."