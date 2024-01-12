Original Lindisfarne band members Ray Laidlaw and Billy Mitchell are to headline Blyth Live Music Festival as part of the The Lindisfarne Story Band.

Drummer Ray Laidlaw and vocalist and guitarist Billy Mitchell were part of the renowned North East band Lindisfarne which formed in 1968 and had hits like Run from Home and Fog on the Tyne.

Now the Lindisfarne Story Band promises to bring these to Blyth in summer, bringing back memories of the 1970s and 80s.

Mayor Warren Taylor said: "We are absolutely delighted to have The Lindisfarne Story Band headlining the Blyth Live Music Festival this year.

"Their music has a special place in the hearts of many, and having Ray Laidlaw, the original Lindisfarne drummer and vocalist and guitarist Billy Mitchell on stage adds an extra layer of authenticity to the experience."

He continued: "The Blyth Live Music Festival has always been a celebration of our community's love for music and the arts. This year, with The Lindisfarne Story Band at the forefront, we anticipate an event that will resonate with both long-time fans and new audiences alike.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for our town to come together, enjoy great music, sing their hearts out and create lasting memories. We’re all proud to be from the North East and I’m sure everyone will join in with 'Fog on the Tyne'. It’ll be an excellent event.”

The festival is put on by Blyth Town Council and will be taking place at Blyth’s Mermaid Car Park on Saturday 15 June.

There is also expected to be community and craft stalls, food, street theatre and a fun fair.