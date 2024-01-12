Man charged with murder after death of a man in Gateshead

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Gateshead.

Christopher Phillips, 40, who was originally from the Berwick area, was found with serious head injuries at Tennyson Court, on Sunderland Road in Felling, at 9am on Monday 14 August 2023.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

Christopher Phillips Credit: Northumbria Police

Evan Lyons, 26, of Tennyson Court, Gateshead, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday 15 January.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult past few months for Christopher’s family and loved ones and we continue to offer them any support they need.

“I would ask that members of the public respect the ongoing investigation and refrain from any speculation or commentary, either in the community or on social media, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Det Chief Insp Smith also requested that anyone who has information which could assist the investigation contact officers.

She said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us secure justice for Christopher.

“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation.”

Members of the public can provide information to the investigation by going to Northumbria Police's Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting log number NP-20230814-0235.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...