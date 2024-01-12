Newcastle United's Joelinton out of action for at least six weeks

Newcastle United's head coach, Eddie Howe, has confirmed that midfielder Joelinton will be out of the squad for at least six weeks due to a thigh injury.

The Brazil international damaged a tendon in his thigh during the FA cup derby victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Asked about the injury ahead of Newcastle's game against Manchester City, Eddie Howe said: “He’s got a problem with a tendon in his quad. Without going too detailed, it’s a very difficult place to get an injury, hence the timescale that he’s going to be out.

“The prospects over the next couple of weeks aren’t good. It’s an injury that will see him certainly miss probably a minimum of six weeks.

“It’s a real blow for us because he’s such an important player. He’s had a very stop-start season, unfortunately, this year where he was so consistent last year in his selection.

“He’s had a few different problems and this is a big blow.”

The Magpies face third-in-the-league Manchester City at St James' Park on Saturday 13 January.

